Daniela Darcourt She is outside Peru preparing for the Latin Grammy 2023, an event for which the Peruvian is nominated in the ‘Best Salsa Album’ category. While the singer continues with her international agenda, this October 30 she took to her social networks to inform that the concert called ‘La salsa lives’ that she was going to perform with Tito Nieves and Jose Alberto was suspended for various reasons that are beyond his control.

Through her Instagram account, the ‘Mr Lie’ interpreter published a statement from the show’s same producer explaining that her presentation will not take place on the agreed date, November 25: “For logistical reasons, not attributable to the artists, the concert in which the artists were going to perform has been postponed until further notice. We regret the inconvenience”it reads.

In addition, it was reported that those who wish to return their tickets will be able to do so through the Teleticket platform.