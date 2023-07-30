Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:08



A 19-year-old boy was seriously injured when he fell from the scooter he was riding. The accident took place this Saturday night on the Gran Vía de La Manga, at kilometer 4, belonging to Cartagena.

Several calls to 112 in the Region of Murcia alerted to the event indicating that the wound was unconscious with a gap in the head. Once treated, the young woman was transferred to the ICU of the Virgen de La Arrixaca hospital. At the moment, the circumstances in which the accident occurred are unknown.

A Mobile Emergency Unit of the 061 Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management immediately moved to the place. The Local Police of Cartagena and the Civil Guard were also informed.