From: Bona Hyun

Ukrainian counter-offensive: Apparently the troops are targeting Crimea more (symbol image). © Roman Pilipey/dpa (archive image)

Several Crimean attacks have taken place in recent days. Ukrainian troops could now prepare for an offensive in Crimea.

KIEV – The liberation of the Crimean island is considered one of the main goals of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has often drawn attention to the annexed Black Sea peninsula and stressed the claim to Crimea. Recent attacks may indicate that Ukrainian troops are indeed increasing their targeting of Crimea. The Ukrainian military is said to have even confirmed an upcoming offensive in Crimea.

Recapture of Crimea: Ukraine seems to be preparing for the offensive

In an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel TSN Kyrylo Budanov, director of the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “will invade Crimea soon”. Budanov gave neither a concrete timetable nor other details of the alleged counter-offensive in Crimea. A statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has not yet been made.

From the Ukrainian side there are repeated drone attacks on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. According to authorities, 25 Ukrainian drone attacks were repelled in the middle of the holiday season. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday (July 30) in Moscow that the “Kiev regime” tried to shell objects on the peninsula during the night. The air defense shot down 16 drones. The other nine flying objects were brought down by the radio-electronic defense near the Tarhankut headland in western Crimea. There is no damage or injuries.

Crimea targeted in counter-offensive – Kyiv confirms attacks

Despite the danger, many Russians vacation in Crimea in the summer. The Moscow ministry, which has been repeatedly attacking Ukraine with rockets, cruise missiles and drones in its war of aggression that has been going on for more than 17 months, accused Kiev of “terror” and apparently feared attacks from Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian attacks are apparently disproportionate to those of Moscow.

Ukraine recently confirmed an attack it led on Saturday on Russia’s annexed Crimea. The attack was aimed at “military installations” and was carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces, a source within the Ukrainian army told the news agency AFP with. Ammunition dump caught fire by Ukrainian drone attack

Will Crimea be conquered in the summer of 2023?

For former US General Ben Hodges, the liberation of Crimea could play a crucial role in the Ukraine war. “If they conquer Crimea, and I believe they will succeed this summer, then everything will fall,” Hodges speculated in an interview with Peter Salmajew, director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, and the Ukrainian military blogger Taras Berezovets, and then emphasized: “Crimea is the key.”

Ukraine has announced that it will take back the area as part of its counter-offensive against the Russian war of aggression. According to military experts, the offensive to liberate the areas from Russian occupation, supported by Western weapons and a lot of ammunition from the West, is progressing more slowly than Ukraine had hoped. (bohy/dpa)