Who is Laura Valente, Angelina Mango's mother and Pino's wife, guest on Domenica In

Laura Valente is a guest this afternoon on Domenica In, at Mara Venier's, to present the TV film “Folle d'amore”, broadcast on Thursday on Rai 1, which will tell the life and works of the poet Alda Merini. An event not to be missed which will see the great actress as the protagonist. Laura Valente is also the mother of Angelina Mango, the winning singer of the last Sanremo Festival, and the wife of Pino Mango, the popular artist who died prematurely. But who is Laura Valente? What is your career and private life? The husband and children? Here is all the information.

In addition to being an actress, Laura Valente is a well-known singer. Her real name is Laura Bertolotti. In addition to a solid solo career, from 1990 to 1998 she was the female voice of Matia Bazar, taking over from Antonella Ruggiero. Since 1983 she was the partner of Giuseppe (Pino) ​​Mango, with whom she remained until the day of the artist's death, which occurred suddenly on 8 December 2014 due to a heart attack while he was performing in Policoro. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the blood of art, especially musical art, flows in Angelina Mango's veins. In addition to Angelina, Laura Valente had another son: Filippo (1995).

But let's get to know Laura Valente, Angelina Mango's mother, better. After having learned to play the guitar and having won the national competition for singer-songwriters held in Castellana Grotte (BA) in 1981 together with a friend of hers called Silvia Meazza with a song entitled “Story of a drug addict”, she officially began her career as a singer, participating in various recordings alongside other artists and offering himself as a backing vocalist to some record companies in the Milanese hinterland.

Among the first to notice Laura was Gianni Bella who, on the album GB 2 (1984), made with his friend Mogol, had her duet the intense Disagio and South Africana. It was with this last song that Valente made herself noticed by critics and the recording industry. In 1984 she signed a recording contract with Fonit Cetra. Pino Mango, who met her in 1983, struck by her vocal flexibility, chose her as a backing vocalist for her songs La massa indistinguishabile and Mr. Noi, contained in the album Australia. The following year, Laura recorded her first 45 rpm single, produced by Alberto Salerno, containing Tempo di Blues and the song Isole nella corso on the B side.