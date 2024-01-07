Sunday, January 7, 2024, 16:55



The motorcycle racer Carles Falcón, who competed in the Original by Motul category, without any type of assistance, was hospitalized this Sunday after suffering a serious accident during the second stage of the Dakar.

According to a brief statement from the organization, Falcón suffered a fall at kilometer 448 of the special. «Immediately alerted by a pilot who was following him, the organizers sent a medical helicopter, which treated the injured motorcyclist in a condition that was considered serious. “Falcón has been transferred by air to Al-Duwadimi hospital,” read the first statement.

This was Falcón's second participation in the Dakar, after competing in 2022. In that one, this amateur pilot suffered the serious scare of the accident involving Isaac Feliú, a good friend and teammate on the TwinTrail team. Both of them, who had begun to carry their passion for motorcycles first as YouTubers during the pandemic and then in 2021, thanks to which they obtained some sponsors and signed up for the next edition. After not being able to register in 2023, both returned in 2024 with the dream of being able to make up for that. «The goal is for both of us to finish, Isaac and I. I don't care if I finish two positions up or down. “We must prioritize the fact that we both finish, and above all, enjoy the experience again,” he highlighted in statements to the raid's official website.

As in 2022, both competed in the Original category, considered the toughest of all as they did not have any type of support other than their own, nor a team behind them. Only with the solidarity of other competitors or with friends who can serve as mechanics and companions in complicated situations can we reach the end. The place of Falcón's accident was in a very complex rocky area where other pilots also suffered some difficulties.