The point of the situation linked to the Serie C transfer market: let’s try to make order name by name. Here’s what you need to know

Even today, various deals in the bustling world of Series C. Let’s start with the officiality you see Lombardi switch from Lazio alla Triestina: loan with obligation to redeem in the event that promotion to Serie B arrives.

There Vis Pesaro officially announces that Giorgio Cavalli – defender – will be a new reinforcement for the team. Watch out for Battimelli, who will go to Picerno with a loan with the right of redemption. While the Pergolettese make sure the performance of Artioli from Sassuolo in an official way, with the formula – here too – of the loan.

There Carrarese formalizes the landing of Of Tinplate in the team for the next 3 years while Virtus Francavilla takes Fekete outright from Inter.

August 3 – 12:37 pm

See also F1 | Saudi Arabia: Verstappen wins, but Leclerc is not defeated © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Serie #transfer #market #business #Lazio #Inter #official