The 2023 World Cup begins next year and many teams will fight to become world champions.
So far these are the 22 teams classified for this World Cup event:
They’ve never been a powerhouse in women’s soccer, but over the past few years they’ve been able to rub shoulders with the biggest names in football. They will try to achieve glory hand in hand with Vanina Correa, their captain.
It would be very difficult for the Australians to enjoy the favorites poster. At the end of June they played a friendly against the Spanish team in which they were defeated 7-0.
Led by Marta, considered one of the best soccer players in history, if not the best, they will try to achieve victory in the World Cup that will be played next year. They are clear favorites to take the title.
It is one of the great powers ahead of the World Cup. They are current champions of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Selection to be taken into account.
They have been the dominators of Asian football all their lives with the thorn of never having won the gold medal in a World Cup. They enjoy a runner-up.
Its history in women’s football is somewhat poor, but it is one of the teams with the most interesting project for the next World Cup. In recent years they are achieving great victories.
It would be a complete surprise if the Koreans managed to qualify for the round of 16. From the hand of the experienced Cho So-hyun they will try to give the surprise.
They have only played in the 2015 World Cup in Canada and have never had the opportunity to participate in this discipline in an Olympic Games.
This is a team that has been important in women’s football throughout history but in recent years has failed to achieve its goals. In this last European Championship they stayed in the group stage after losing to Germany and Spain.
Stumble in this Eurocopa in which they could not overcome the quarterfinals. Facing the World Cup, this team should be placed as one of the great favorites.
You always have to place the Americans as favorites to win a tournament of this caliber. Best team in the history of this discipline.
It is one of the debuting teams in this next World Cup. Nobody bets on them, so it will be easier for them to end up giving the bell. Watch out for the Philippines.
His best position in a major tournament was the semi-finals of this last European Championship that was played in England. They are not favorites but they can give the surprise.
They already played the 2019 World Cup in France in which they were debutants. They ended up falling in the group stage but in this World Cup event they will have some experience in championships of this caliber.
Their greatest success in women’s football was the conquest of the 2011 World Cup. Along with the Chinese team, they have been the dominators of Asian football throughout history.
This is another of the debuting teams in a World Cup. It has been a great surprise for everyone. We will see what they are capable of.
There have been 13 African women’s football championships in history and the Nigerian team has managed to lift 11 of them. Little more to say.
They have managed to play five World Cups and in none of them have they reached the round of 16. The group stage continues to choke him.
They are the current champions of the African football championship. They also made their World Cup debut in 2019 but failed to get past the group stage. They are aspiring to give the surprise. They have equipment for it and the project is quite solid.
After the blow in the semifinals of the European Championship they will seek to rub shoulders with the greatest in this World Cup in 2023. Great national team.
Another team that debuts in the World Cup. Nothing is expected of them so any positive points they achieve will be a surprise.
He participated in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics without much success. It is a team with little history but with a lot of desire to turn this situation around. One of the strongest on the African continent.
#teams #qualified #Womens #World #Cup
Leave a Reply