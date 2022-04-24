Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Tombense for the 3rd round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, in a match played this Saturday (23) at the Soares de Azevedo stadium, in the city of Muriaé (Minas Gerais).

52′ | 2Q | All the same in Muriaé: Tombense 1×1 Cruzeiro. Eduardo Brock, from a penalty, scored our goal in today’s game. #TOMxRAW | 1×1#UmGiganteUncontested pic.twitter.com/pvkA5GV9Qi — Cruise (@Cruzeiro) April 23, 2022

With this result, Raposa was in the 10th position of the classification with four points. Gavião Carcará has one point less, occupying the 13th position.

After a goalless first half, Tombense opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the final stage, with veteran striker Ciel, who, in his 40s, scored from a penalty kick. But Cruzeiro did not give up, and evened the score at 43, with Eduardo Brock, also with a goal from the seven-meter mark.

Other Serie B results

Sampaio Corrêa 3 x 1 Brusque

Ituano 3 x 1 Vila Nova

