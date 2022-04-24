Three days after defeating him 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Colombia, Atlético Nacional could not against Once Caldas, who got a goalless draw on date 17 of the 2022-I League. There was no complete joy in the early celebration of the club’s 75th birthday, which will be next Friday.

The team led by Hernán Darío Herrera could not decipher Eleven’s approach, which achieved a good result, thinking of qualifying for the group of eight.

(Also read: Gerard Piqué, against the ropes: they reveal new compromising audios)



Unlike the Cup match, Once Caldas advanced their lines and made the Nacional game uncomfortable. However, the locals had a very early approach, after 3 minutes, with a shot by Dorlan Pabón that goalkeeper Gerardo Ortiz controlled without problems.

Once Caldas quickly approached, demanding a shot from Juan David Rodríguez from medium distance from Kevin Mier. The game was increasing in intensity and pace. In the 18th minute, through Jefferson Duque, Nacional again generated danger.

The greens kept attacking, while Once Caldas fell back in a good way. The game did not have many emotions, except for a couple of shots from the visit and two chalaca attempts, one by Duque and the other by Giovanni Moreno.

(In other news: Ecuador scorer, arrested for apparent connection with criminal gangs)

Nacional’s change of mind for the second half

In the second half, Nacional came out with a greater momentum for the victory. At minute 2, Cristian Castro Devenish, with a powerful mid-range shot, sent the ball very close to the visiting goal.

Once Caldas reacted and at minute 32 through a counterattack, Ménder García demanded Kevin Mier with a powerful cross shot that the goalkeeper managed to stop in a great way.

At the end of the match, a heavy downpour fell, when Nacional subdued its rival, although without precision to finish off. Once Caldas held on as best he could, as the partial tie served him in his aspirations of staying in the top eight.

In the end, Nacional tried, but they couldn’t get past 0-0 with a Caldas team that improved in defense compared to the Cup match and worked to get the point from Atanasio.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8