Milan, Italy.- AC Milan appeared at the San Siro today to face Atalanta Calcio in the actions of matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Serie A season, where the return of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović stands out after nine months without playing.

The 41-year-old Swede, a good read, did not participate in the first round of the League due to an operation on his left knee. Some suggested that he will make the decision to announce his retirement but he never lost patience and waited for the estimated time to return to the courts.

The ‘Rossoneri’ fans were enthusiastic since yesterday (Saturday) because ‘Ibracadabra’ was in the coach’s squad, Stefano Pioli, who decided to give him minutes when Milan was winning by the slightest difference. Zlatan took Olivier Giroud’s place in the last quarter of an hour.

San Siro surrendered to the gunner who couldn’t score on his return but he takes the public’s reaction as “the strength, the adrenaline and the motivation to continue. Without the help of the ‘tifosi’ it’s difficult. I feel good and it’s been a year and two months that I haven’t felt like today”.

“I have felt free to be able to do what I love: Play football”, added Zlatan Ibrahimović before admitting that “I suffered a lot” after undergoing surgery on May 25, just after AC Milan won the ‘Scudetto’ after eleven years of drought.

Zlatan has a valid contract with the red and black until June of this year. He has not scored since January 9, 2022. AC Milan beat Atalanta Calcio 2-0 with goals from Juan Musso (25′) and Junior Messias (86′). Tied with Inter, with 47 points, is third.