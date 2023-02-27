The cost of selling overdue debts of bank borrowers in 2022 decreased by 40% (to 6.29% from 10.45%). In the microfinance market, prices fell by 45% (up to 7.49% from 13.69%). This is evidenced by the data of the Club of Buyers and Sellers of SRO NAPCA (Izvestia has it).

We are talking about cession transactions – the assignment of debt claims, that is, the sale of debts of individuals by financial organizations to collection agencies.

In previous years, this indicator has been actively growing in both segments. For comparison: in 2021, the cost of selling debts by banks increased by 133% compared to 2020, and by MFIs by 244%. And in the pandemic year by 2019, by 72% and 81%, respectively.

Market participants confirmed to Izvestia the fall in the value of portfolios in the cession market. The decline in prices was due to a combination of external factors, said Pavel Mikhmel, managing director of the First Collection Bureau (PKB).

According to him, after February 2022, the market took a wait-and-see attitude and some of the players represented by collectors suspended purchases. At the same time, seller-lenders had to adjust to new conditions and reduce their price expectations in order to sell their portfolios.

