The match of the 24th day of Serie A between Udinese and Spezia ended in a draw on 2-2, played at the Dacia Arena in the Friulian city. The guests opened and closed the scoring with Nzola’s brace in the 6′ and 72′ minutes, in between the goals of the hosts with Beto in the 22′ and Pereyra in the 55′. In the standings, the bianconeri rise to 31, tying Turin in ninth place, the Ligurians are seventeenth with 20 points.