Football | Manchester United returned to the trophy case after a six-year hiatus

Manchester United won the men’s English League Cup championship on Sunday. In the final match played at London’s Wembley, ManU defeated Newcastle 2–0.

The header of ManU’s opening goal after a free kick in the 33rd minute Casemiroand six minutes later Marcus Rashford shot sharply – the ball changed direction Newcastle by Sven Botman from the leg and it was marked as an own goal.

In the English Premier League this season, Newcastle, who have been a challenger to the big teams, dominated the game at the beginning, but gradually the grip passed to Manchester United.

It was the opening goal Luke Shaw’s and the fruit of the seamless cooperation of Casemiro, who burst into the ball. Shaw shot a precise curling free kick from the left, which Casemiro reached past the others.

Chief referee of the Cup final David Coote reviewed the hit on video to rule out offside just in case, and with Var’s blessing, the goal was allowed.

Newcastle had hardly had time to recover from the 0-1 hit, when they rang for the second time. ManU’s best player Rashford shot a high ball from close to the goal, which took a bounce off the foot of the Dutch duo Botman and slipped into the net Newcastle keeper Loris Karius through the hands.

With Bruno Fernandes had a chance to shoot ManU into a 3–0 lead in extra time of the match, but Karius stretched out to make a great save. At the opposite end David de Gea kept a clean sheet in a ManU goal for the 181st time, a club record. The former was shared by de Gea and the Danish legend Peter Schmeichel.

Manchester United won the English League Cup last time in 2017. It was also the last trophy that United had won.

Sunday’s cup title gave faith to United’s Dutch coach For Erik ten Hagthat in Manchester football there are ingredients for success other than the local rival City, which dominated the sport in England in recent years.