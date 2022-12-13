Serie A, the semi-automatic offside seen at the World Cup in Qatar is on the way

The semi-automatic offside will be adopted from the next resumption of the Serie A championship: this was announced by the president of the League of the top Italian championship himself, Lorenzo Casini, after the success achieved at the World Cup in Qatar. The sophisticated systemthat analyze there limb position of the players crossing them with that of the ballrepresents a technological help garlic referees to reduce the time in evaluating an offside at the limit.

Serie A, the semi-automatic offside makes its debut: here’s how it works

Thanks to 10-12 cameras installed on the roof of each stadiumable to follow the ball and all the players detecting 29 points of the body 50 times per second, in fact, the system reports to the computer the exact field positions. The tracking data is then promptly sent to the Var e room within 20 seconds it is possible to establish whether a game situation on the edge of the offside is regular or not. Be careful though: the final decision will continue to be made by the refereebecause the new technology only offers an automatic offside signal to the players video officers. This last they validate there proposed decision through a manual check on the calculated position of the player’s limbs e then they inform the referee. Obviously it is always the match director who judges whether the offside is active or not.

Fifa on the occasion of the World Cup explained that further help is provided by the inertial measurement sensor (IMU) inserted in the center of the ball.

