A penalty converted in minute 8, plus a save by Rui Patricio, were enough for the Rome and Paulo Dybala, author of his fifteenth goal of the season, to overcome Torino with great effectiveness, with a practical exercise, with hardly any chances, without too much suffering, and resume third position in the A series.

Both Inter and Milan tied on Friday, the first against Salernitana and the second against Empoli, the team Jose Mourinho He took advantage of the opportunity to jump from fifth place to the podium, despite his recent irregularity, so common in recent appointments among all the Serie A suitors for reaching the Champions League places.

It is only the third victory in the last six rounds of the Rome, but the second in a row after a two-game losing streak that has propelled them into hardly uncharted territory this season. He has only stepped on it four times in the entire course so far. Until he broke into the top of the standings again with a hard-fought victory.

He put it on track at full speed. without intuiting it Zalewski’s individual play in the fifth minute ended up in the hand of Schuurs, launched to deny his opponent’s shot from outside the area. He was inside. The penalty, after a few moments of uncertainty, was indicated by the referee. The referee did not fail. neither did Paulo Dybala, so sure of himself on the shot that his subtle touch was impossible for goalkeeper Milinkovic Savic. The 0-1.

A minimal advantage, enough at the end, but always on the edge. He did not create too many chances for Torino, just one more that put his victory in doubt. There Rui Patricio flew, magnificent, imposing, accurate, to just touch the ball that Miranchuk had finished off with his head. He saved the goal, because the header aimed at it until the intervention of the Portuguese goalkeeper. It was the beginning of the second half.

He did not suffer much Romewhich trembled when Dybala he stayed on the ground, with his hand on his left ankle, with visible gestures of pain, after a play inside the area. After being treated on the field, he limped off the field to return moments later.

It had not been anything important to separate the Argentine attacker from the clash, author of his fifteenth goal of the season, heading for the European challenge against Feyenoord; the reissue of the last final of the Conference League. Now they meet in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, while Roma aspire to play in the Champions League next season. Yes, Solbakken ended up injured, in the left hand. He was substituted in the 73rd minute.