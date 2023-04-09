The avalanche occurred on the Alphubel in the municipality of Saas-Fee in southern Switzerland. The search and rescue team deployed eight helicopters to rescue 16 skiers in distress. Several of them had injuries. Nine people have been taken to hospital, according to police. Three were quickly released from the hospital.
According to the police, the skiers were very lucky. Their nationality is unknown. The avalanche originated off-piste at an altitude of 4000 meters and was 200 meters wide.
#people #hospitalized #avalanche #Switzerland
