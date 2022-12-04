BRINDISI-VENICE 75-63

Brindisi redeems itself after the last disappointing performances in the league by beating Venice in a match prepared in every detail and which saw coach Vitucci’s team leading for almost all of the 40’s. The departure of the hosts with Mascolo in the starting line-up in Bowman’s place is convincing: after Reyer’s first basket, Brindisi takes command of operations (10′, 17-6), albeit with many mistakes in attack. Venezia manages to do even worse, collecting shots on the three-point rim (0/8 in the first quarter) and turnovers (5). The guests’ fast ends at the beginning of the second quarter, when Spissu and Freeman with two consecutive triples get the attack back in motion (12′, 19-12). Brindisi tries to stem the shock wave of Reyer who woke up after the initial torpor (6/8 from 3 in the second quarter) and was able to overtake (28-29) before the long interval. Back on the pitch, Reed takes the lead with 8 consecutive points (14 in the 3rd quarter) which allow Brindisi to extend his lead again (23′, 39-31). Granger is the only one in Venice who has continuity to sting the defense of Brindisi, which has become a difficult wall to overcome over the minutes. Spissu’s three-point shot at the buzzer in the 30th minute (52-47) allows Venice to hang on to the game. Brindisi solves the puzzle in the first 3′ of the last quarter with a 9-0 run (61-49) and Mascolo is the absolute driving force in the draw which will prove to be decisive and will also give the maximum advantage (68-53) at 2′ from term. (Joseph Mazzone)

Toasts: Reed 28, Mascolo 14,

Burnell 10

Venice: Granger 16, Freeman 14, Spissu 9