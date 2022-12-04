Quintana Roo.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised that by the year 2023 the Tren Maya will be working in its entiretywith all the stations and stops in the more than 1,500 kilometers of track that will be built

As part of the project, AMLO also assured that the Tulum International Airportwill be ready by 2023, without specifying the delivery date of the work.

“Here, from the colonel, explain what this solution we found consists of to have this section on time, because although it seems incredible, we are going to inaugurate the Mayan Train next year, the 1,554 km, with all the stations, whereabouts, with all the infrastructure , including the new Tulum International Airport”, stated AMLO in a video prior to the supervision of the work in the Yucatan Peninsula.

In the same footage, Andres Manuel He showed part of the solutions that the civil engineers of the Armed Forces implemented in sections such as 5, where the surface is very unstable, due to the underground rivers that exist, as well as the limestone that is part of the subsoil of the area.

An elevated viaduct will be in charge of transporting the Mayan train in section 5, however, it will have pillars that support it up to a depth of 25 meters, where firm ground was found through the different tests carried out.

The mayan train It is one of the emblematic projects of the AMLO government, together with the Dos Bocas refinery and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, works that were inaugurated without being finished.

The Federal Government plans that for the last two months of 2023 the Mayan Train will be inaugurated, because AMLO has threatened not to leave unfinished works during his administration, since these are then abandoned by the next government.