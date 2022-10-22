The vice champions of Italy are overturned by Petrarch. The trevigiani go under, recover and fold Fortitudo Pomezia 5-4. Real first win

Waiting for Napoli and Olimpus Roma, the only teams with full points in the futsal Serie A and engaged in the double Sky Match on Sunday (one with Pesaro, the other with the City of Melilli), the fourth day of the regular season is galeotta for Feldi Eboli . The vice-champions of Italy delude themselves with Fantecele’s initial goal, but in the second half Oitomeia, Bissoni and Fellipe Mello change face at the match; Vavà’s goal 4’40 ”from the end is of little use: Salvo Samperi’s Volpi fall for the first time (3-2) missing the link to Pescara, momentarily in the lead. For Luca Giampaolo’s patavini it is the first ring after three stops in a row.

COMEBACK AND FIRST ACUTE – Rimonta is also a recurring word in Came Dosson-Fortitudo Pomezia. The unbeaten team of Sylvio Rocha starts badly, finds themselves under 0-2 and 1-3, but with the award-winning company Japa Vieira-Suton overturns everything going (also with the help of Thiago Grippi) ahead 5-3, the pometini they reopen the meeting with Divanei, but their comeback does not materialize. In Nocera Inferiore, on the other hand, Real San Giuseppe is released: after the 1-1 in the middle of the fraction, Cesaroni and Salas sign the decisive break, Portuga shortens the distance, but Galletto signs the final 4-2. See also Marcos Alonso is a serious option for FC Barcelona

THE SKY MATCHES – Italservice Pesaro-Napoli Futsal (6.15 pm) looks like a very interesting meeting, between those who hold the Scudetto for three seasons in a row, and who would like to become the first bell on the roof of Italy. Then, again from the PalaRoma of Montesilvano, in the field Olimpus Roma and Città Melilli, two teams currently at the antipodes: the Blues have always won so far, even in the Division Cup, the Sicilians always lost, eliminated in the week also (by the Regalbuto of A2) from the competition that compares all the teams of the national team, regardless of the category.

THE SUMMARY – These are the results of the fourth day: Sandro Abate-Futsal Pescara 1-6 (Friday), Meta Catania-Futsal Pistoia (postponed), Real San Giuseppe-Ciampino 4-2, Petrarca-Feldi Eboli (3-2), Came Dosson- Fortitudo Pomezia (5-4), 360GG Monastir-L84 (postponed to 9 November), Italservice Pesaro-Napoli Futsal (Sunday, 6.15 pm), Olimpus Roma-Città di Melilli (Sunday, 8.30 pm). See also Tigres and Xolos Femenil divide points on the border

