With the 2-0 victory on their visit to Salernitana, the napoli reached 50 points, with an advantage of 12 over the AC Milan, his closest rival in the classification. The rojinegros have not yet played in the current day, but the Neapolitans are becoming more and more consolidated in their search for the league title.

In this regard, the team’s coach, Luciano Spallettihighlighted the work of his managers and although he acknowledged that there is hope, he stressed that they cannot be trusted in the second half of the Serie A season. “We must not waste the possibilities we have by being humble and doing things professionally ”.

“You need the mental and technical aspects of the game. Matches like this can be affected by various psychological aspects, but above all you have to play good football,” he told DAZN after the game against him. salernitana this saturday in Arechi Stadium.

The Neapolitan team took an important advantage in the Serie A classification. Photo: EFE

Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave the visitors the lead in added time in the first half and Victor Osimhen it made it 2-0 just three minutes after the start of the second half. “We played football and in the second half we knew how to manage it well, the two goals were crucial because it was difficult for us to find space”.

“We couldn’t find space in the three quarters, we only risked the restart”, said Spalleti, who was self-critical and pointed out that they played “below their level”, but highlighted the work of Di Lorenzo. “It is essential for us. He deserved the captain’s armband and everyone agreed when I proposed him for the role.”

He also congratulated alex meret, whose closing save allowed them to keep the goal at zero until the end. “It would have been 2-1 and very difficult in those final minutes. He is to be congratulated on an extraordinary save after a good 70 minutes in the rain.”

Finally, he considered that they are facing “an unprecedented opportunity”, so they should not lose their way. “Our attitude must be not to waste the opportunities we have, to continue playing our football, being humble and professional,” he concluded.