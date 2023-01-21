“The last of us”, the successful HBO Max series, came to take us into a new post-apocalyptic world devastated by zombies as “Resident Evil” and “The walking dead” did before. The result? With only 1 chapter, it has already become the best adaptation of a video game ever made.

The protagonists, Joel and Ellie, will not have an easy time making their way now that the zombies will have more presence from chapter 2. Below, we share everything about the launch of this episode so you don’t miss what will happen to them.

Where to see “The last of us” ONLINE?

The series can only be seen on the HBO Max streaming platform, since it is an original production of his.

What time does “The last of us” 1×02 come out?

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.

Honduras: 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 8:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Panama: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 pm the following day.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in “The last of us”, the HBO Max series that adapts the popular infected video game in a post-apocalyptic world. Photo: Composition LR/HBO Max

“The last of us” focuses on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be the key to curing a deadly pandemic. The first is a survivor who is hired to escort the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.

The production confirmed that it has a guaranteed full season and that it will have a total of nine episodes.