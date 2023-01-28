Cruz Azul wants to make a statement in the transfer market and add a world-class player to its squad: Radamel Falcao. After the failed attempts by the cement board to sign Luis Suárez and Enner Valencia, the Máquina Celeste has put all its efforts into signing the legendary Colombian striker who currently plays for Rayo Vallecano.
According to various journalistic reports, ‘El Tigre’ does not view playing in Liga MX with bad eyes and Rayo is also willing to let him leave during this transfer period. However, Cruz Azul is in a race against time, since the transfer market is about to close and the conditions to bring Falcao still do not exist.
One of the factors limiting the hiring of the 36-year-old striker is the fact that Cruz Azul has its vacancies full of foreigners. In order to register the coffee attacker, it is essential that the cement growers get rid of one of their untrained players in Mexico. Iván Morales and Michael Estrada are the top candidates to leave the institution. However, time is short and there is less and less room to manoeuvre.
According to a report by the Fox Sports chain, the key for Radamel Falcao to arrive may be a player whose departure was not considered. This is the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, who currently would have offers to leave the La Noria team. However, the proposals are for a transfer and not a sale, something that does not please the Cruz Azul board of directors.
If the Machine does not release a foreigner position, the negotiations for Radamel Falcao cannot continue advancing. The transfer market in Europe will close next Tuesday, January 31. It seems that Cruz Azul will have to work at forced marches to get the hiring of his dream nine.
