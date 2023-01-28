#Blue Cross 🚂

About Christian Tabó:

There have been teams that want it but on YIELD, a condition that they DO NOT want in La Noria to give it an outlet and free up that NFM place.

They would only analyze purchase offers, which have NOT been. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/vBQwGAa6O6

—David Espinosa (@David_EG) January 27, 2023