The Empoli lmanaged to secure their permanence in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria in the party of the Matchday 35 of the 2022-2023 season in it Luigi Ferraris Stadiumthanks to a goal in added time from Roberto Piccoli at 90’+3. Despite being bottom and having dropped weeks ago, the sampdoria he was close to obtaining a victory that eluded him since March 13 against the Hellas Verona.

The team led by the Serbian Dejan Stankovic took the lead ten minutes into the first half with a goal from Alessandro Zanoli at 34′ assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini. Empoli, who entered the match with two consecutive victories, were just one point away from securing their place in the league.

As he foundAs it came to an end, Empoli was close to suffering a defeat, but in the last action of the match, Roberto Piccoli beat goalkeeper Nicola Ravaglia after receiving a pass from Nigerian Tyronne Ebuehi.

We recommend you read

With three days remaining, Empoli is nine points behind Hellas Veronathe penultimate in the standings and that marks the relegation zone.