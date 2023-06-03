Friday, June 2, 2023, 11:10 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

They both arrived the same summer two years ago, after facing each other for more than fifteen years in the Spanish football classics wearing the Real Madrid and Barcelona shirts. In less than 48 hours, the two players have said goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain. If this Thursday it was the team’s coach, Christophe Galtier, who announced the departure of Lionel Messi, this Friday night it was the club itself that announced that Sergio Ramos will wear the blue and red shirt for the last time this Saturday against Clermont.

With a video and a series of messages on social networks, the team said goodbye to the Spanish central defender. “Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to have seen Sergio Ramos defend his colors with such determination and sincerely wishes him the best for the rest of his career,” the entity said. For his part, the Sevillian defender assured that he did not know how many places one can “feel at home”, but that he did not doubt that “PSG, its fans and Paris have been one of them”.

Like the Argentine player, Ramos closes his French stage with two league titles and a French Cup and with the thorn in the Champions League. In his two seasons, he has lost in the round of 16 against Real Madrid (last year) and Bayern Munich. This season, between all competitions, he has played 44 games so far and has scored one goal.

His sporting situation is very similar to that of Messi: study if any of the succulent offers from the Gulf leagues attract your attention, try the adventure in the American tournament or wait for another great European team to call you for a new sporting adventure .