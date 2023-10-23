Candidate Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change, recognizes defeat this Sunday in Buenos Aires. MATIAS MARTIN CAMPAYA (EFE)

The emergence of the extreme right in Argentina has put the traditional right in check. The defeat of Patricia Bullrich in the first round of the presidential elections represents a turning point for the Together for Change alliance, composed mainly of the PRO, the formation created by Mauricio Macri, and the historic Radical Civic Union. This Sunday’s surprising results have sent the Peronist Sergio Massa (36.5%) and the ultra Javier Milei (30.1%) to the second round, and have left Bullrich out of the race. The poor performance of the former Minister of Security, who obtained 23.8% of the votes, surrounds the future of the coalition, which until now had been the leading force of the opposition, in unknowns. A defender of liberal democracy and a supporter of extreme ideas, Bullrich had positioned herself as her favorite just six months ago. Her passivity, however, worked against her and she ended up sinking in the elections.

Once the election was lost, Bullrich has had no nuances. The right-wing candidate has turned decisively against Massa, whom she did not want to congratulate for being part of the “worst Government” the country has ever had, she said in reference to the Administration of Alberto Fernández. Where Bullrich’s votes will go in the second round on November 19 is the big question raised by the results of the first round. This Sunday she has drawn a line for her followers and has forcefully rejected supporting Peronism. “We will never be complicit with communism in Argentina, nor with the mafias that destroyed this country,” she said from her bunker, where the poor celebrations were the sign from early on that the numbers were not going to be good.

FOLLOW ELECTION COVERAGE

The leader of La Libertad Avanza was the surprise in the August 13 primaries. Since then, he has embraced the idea of ​​change, the proposal that Bullrich and his party have been selling for a decade. The emergence of the far-right candidate managed to snatch away the anti-Peronist vote and capitalize on the anger against the Government. Many Argentines who are dissatisfied and overwhelmed by the economic crisis chose Milei as a response to a malaise that has plagued them for years, but which has deepened with the pandemic and the lack of economic recovery. El León, as they call the ultra, managed to put all the politicians in the same bag, that of “the political caste”, and took second place thanks to the protest vote. Losing that sector has been decisive in the defeat of the traditional right.

Bullrich had beaten the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in the primaries. At that time he got about four million votes, while his opponent got about 2.6 million. With the numbers of both, Together for Change was positioned as the second most voted force, just 400,000 votes below the leader Milei. After losing the election, Rodríguez Larreta settled into his partner’s campaign, with the promise of being Chief of Staff if she won. However, the rearrangement was not enough. In the first round, the former minister obtained about 5.5 million votes. The figure raises doubts about how many Rodríguez Larreta voters decided to support her and how many preferred a profile of her outside the alliance.

The defeat of Together for Change puts the cohesion of the PRO with its allies at risk. Mainly with the radicals. The right-wing of the coalition with a profile like Bullrich, a defender of a strong hand and the expansion of the Armed Forces—to whom he promised “a fair exit” for those convicted of crimes against humanity by the last dictatorship—is uncomfortable. to the Radical Civic Union. Ricardo Alfonsín, son of former radical president Raúl Alfonsín, called to vote for Massa after the primaries. “Only those who have no idea what the party is can deny that the UxP proposals [Unión por la Patria] They are much closer to the ideas of radicalism than those of JxC [Juntos por el Cambio]”, he wrote on the social network X.

And he was not the only one. During the days before the elections, some historically radical provinces were flooded with ballots that said: “We radicals do not vote crazy, deniers, anti-rights, terrorists or repressors. “Massa president.” The next few days will be decisive for the radicals to also position themselves for the second round.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region