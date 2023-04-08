Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sergio Higuita fights but is not enough for the podium in Tour of the Basque Country

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in Sports
Sergio Higuita fights but is not enough for the podium in Tour of the Basque Country


Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

Photo:

Miguel Toña. efe

Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

The final stage of the competition was held.

The Colombian Sergio Higuita, who won the fifth and penultimate stage of the Cycling Tour of the Basque Country on Friday, did not reach the podium after the final stage held this Saturday.

(You may be interested: Sergio Higuita and his hard confession: “I thought I would burst on every wall”)

The Colombian stayed in sixth place in the general classification of the race, 1′ 37″ behind the Tour de France champion, Jonas Vingegaard, who was crowned champion.

In the last stage, Higuita put up a fight and crossed the finish line of fifth, 49 seconds behind Jonas.

The Medellín rider signed his first victory of the season on Friday and took the sting out of second place in the recent GP Ind

More sports news

Recommended

