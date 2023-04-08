Sergio Higuita fights but is not enough for the podium in Tour of the Basque Country

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.
Miguel Toña. efe
Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.
The final stage of the competition was held.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Sergio Higuita, who won the fifth and penultimate stage of the Cycling Tour of the Basque Country on Friday, did not reach the podium after the final stage held this Saturday.
(You may be interested: Sergio Higuita and his hard confession: “I thought I would burst on every wall”)
The Colombian stayed in sixth place in the general classification of the race, 1′ 37″ behind the Tour de France champion, Jonas Vingegaard, who was crowned champion.
In the last stage, Higuita put up a fight and crossed the finish line of fifth, 49 seconds behind Jonas.
The Medellín rider signed his first victory of the season on Friday and took the sting out of second place in the recent GP Ind
ADVANCE
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sergio #Higuita #fights #podium #Tour #Basque #Country
Leave a Reply