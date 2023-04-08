By Josh Arslan and Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

FUZHOU, China/TAIPEI (Reuters) – Seventy-one Chinese military planes crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday as China began drills around Taiwan, angered by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with Taiwan President United States Chamber.

The three-day drills, announced the day after Tsai returned from the United States, were expected by many after Beijing condemned her Wednesday meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

China regards Taiwan, with a democratic government, as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government vehemently opposes China’s claim.

Beijing’s announcement also comes just hours after China hosted a visit by top leaders from Europe.

China’s People’s Liberation Army said it had begun combat readiness patrols and exercises around Taiwan, having previously said it would carry them out across the Taiwan Strait and to Taiwan’s north, south and east “as planned”.

“This is a serious warning to separatist Taiwanese independence forces and the collusion and provocation of external forces and is a necessary action to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said that, as of 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, it had identified 71 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, crossing the median line that normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, as well as nine Chinese ships.

China was using Tsai’s visit to the US “as an excuse to hold military exercises, which seriously damaged peace, stability and security in the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The army will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of ‘no escalation, no dispute’ to uphold national sovereignty and national security.”