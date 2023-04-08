Saturday, April 8, 2023
Sergio Higuita and his hard confession: “I thought I would burst on every wall”

April 8, 2023
in Sports
Sergio Higuita and his hard confession: “I thought I would burst on every wall”


Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita

Photo:

BORA-Hansgrohe / SprintCycling

Sergio Higuita

The Colombian cyclist talked about his victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

The Colombian Sergio Higuita (Bora Hansgrohe), winner of the sprint of the fifth stage of Itzulia, described the victory as “special”, since it was the first of the season and because of the memories of his beginnings in this sport as a cyclist of the Euskadi Foundation.

“It was a very tough stage, we went to the blocks to try to win the stage. We knew that the sprint was long and very fast and I had the strength to stay ahead. We have achieved a very important victory, for me and for the team”, he pointed.

Despite the difficulties on the climbs and the hardness of a day played at full pace, the Colombian held on among the best in the Amorebieta sprint and finished off successfully.

Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

“I thought I was going to burst on each wall, but I had to take advantage of this opportunity to win in Itzulia. A special victory because this land brings me many good memories from my beginnings in the Euskadi Foundation,” he said.

Good balance of Higuita so far this season

The rider from Medellín signed the first victory of the season and took the sting out of second place in the recent GP Indurain.

“On Wednesday I was second, but I continued to concentrate for the following races. I’ve got the bone out thanks to a great job from the whole team.”

“Tomorrow (Saturday) the fight is going to be very tough, this race is agonizing and everyone is going to look for their goals,” he predicted for the last stage.

SPORTS
with Efe

