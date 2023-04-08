EFirst notable success in the World Cup year: The German soccer players celebrated a lucky prestige victory in the second test in 2023. Despite numerous personnel experiments, the team of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg came to a 1-0 (0-0) at vice world champions Netherlands on Friday evening. Sydney Lohmann from Bayern Munich secured victory in Sittard after the disappointing 0-0 start against Sweden with a header (53rd minute).

Still a lot of work for Voss-Tecklenburg

However, the success cannot gloss over the fact that Voss-Tecklenburg, who extended her contract until the EM 2025 on Monday, still has a lot of work ahead of him, both offensively and defensively, until the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 20th. On Tuesday, the Vice European Champions will face Brazil in Nuremberg. The last two World Cup tests are scheduled at home on June 24th and July 7th against opponents who have not yet been named.

The opponents from Good Friday are meanwhile also partners. Both teams wore the “BNG” badge on their sleeves to draw attention to the joint bid by Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium for the 2027 World Cup. Shortly before kick-off, German and Dutch players jointly showed a corresponding banner.

Voss-Tecklenburg had changed vigorously. Compared to the Sweden game, only six players remained in the starting XI. It would only have been five if Svenja Huth hadn’t had to replace Nicole Anyomi (foot injury), who was actually planned, at short notice.







Alexandra Popp on the bench for a long time

One of the survivors, Sara Däbritz, captained the team as regular captain Alexandra Popp sat on the bench for an hour the day after her 32nd birthday. And when she came, the top scorer replaced Lena Oberdorf for a quarter of an hour in the central defensive midfield, only then did she go up front. The back four was even completely re-formed.

The game was hard fought from the start, but both formations had to find each other first. After almost half an hour, the goal scenes increased. Former Bayern player Lineth Beerensteyn initially appeared alone in front of Merle Frohms, but the German goalkeeper made an excellent save (29′). In return, Tabea Waßmuth headed over it from close range (30′). The hosts were now on the trigger, but Beerensteyn failed again from a tight angle after a good solo by Frohms (44th). Defense chief Stefanie van der Gragt headed just wide after the subsequent corner kick.

Dutch women could have taken the lead

At the break, Ann-Katrin Berger replaced first-choice goalkeeper Frohms, and after just a few seconds she too was challenged against Beerensteyn after a mistake by Lohmann, with Lieke Martens putting the follow-up shot to the inside of the post. It could have been 4-0 for the Netherlands – and suddenly it was 0-1 when Lohmann headed in from seven meters after a corner by Klara Bühl. Shortly thereafter, the Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar was challenged against Bühl (66th).







In the closing stages, the Dutch women again pushed vehemently for an equaliser, but Berger made a powerful save with his foot against Damaris Egurrola (86′). In return, Laura Freigang threw the ball flat against the inside of the post from 15 yards out. It was the last big chance of the game – despite five minutes of stoppage time.