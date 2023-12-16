Saturday, December 16, 2023, 3:02 p.m.



Who until now was the most charismatic Spanish golfer in the new international league created by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia – we are talking about Sergio García from Castellón – has given his opinion to LA TRUTH about the decision that has shocked the golf world international the last few days. The commitment of another Spaniard, Jon Rahm, to join the LIV (the name by which the Saudi circuit is known). He did so on a whirlwind visit to Spain this week. A trip to testify in Court 4 of Castellón, where a case of alleged corporate crime committed in 2016 is being investigated, and an opportunity to see the family. Consuelo, her mother, couldn't be happier to see her son, who usually lives in Austin (United States). Although her parents were not in Castellón at that time. And Sergio's father, Víctor García, was competing from December 13 to 15, in the Costa Almería Spanish Senior and Super Senior Championship 2023, in Aguilón Golf (Pulp – Almería). Sergio was clear. Serve as his parent's 'caddy' so he can enjoy it, at least on the last day of the competition.

At the end of it and after allowing himself to be photographed with volunteers and young people linked to the Almeria course where the championship of the most 'veterans' of national golf was held, the one from Borriol gave his opinion for the first time to LA VERDAD about the decision that one of The most influential players on the international golf scene, the Basque player Jon Rahm, will join the LIV ranks on December 7. Another Spaniard on the Saudi circuit. «I am delighted that he comes to LIV because he gives us much more strength and much more quality. And that is important for us », García valued without forgetting « that it is his decision. “It is he who takes it and who has to be happy with it.” Regarding the PGA Tour's sanction against Barrika, the one from Castellón is equally clear: «It is what they have done to all of us. Sanction us. “The same” and therefore expected. And before running off to the airport he assured that “I still feel like a Ryder player and I would like to be there. (…) But we will see how everything develops. Now with Jon I think we have a little more strength. Let's see what happens.” As a 'caddie' Sergio was sensational, says his father who adds: “he has helped me a lot, but I haven't been able to take advantage of it.” In any case, it was a memorable day for father and son, followed in the distance by Consuelo, along the 18 holes of Aguilón.

All the information on the Costa de Almería Spanish Senior and Super Senior Professional Championship in the paper edition of LA VERDAD, on December 22.