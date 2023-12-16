“Brexit was the result of the rearview mirror. When I spoke with colleagues they were all aware of the risks, but they said that London has never let anyone dictate it. Brexit is bearing such fruit that we can be sure that no country will repeat that 'mistake. Orban is always against Europe, but he will never be outside Europe, despite his contradictions that our government also rides with great lightheartedness”. Thus Romano Prodi at the PD Forum on Europe.

“Is Meloni isolating us? He has not yet decided whether to be with Brussels or Budapest – Prodi then said on the sidelines – He is keeping his vote in suspense to see when it will be most needed at the time of the elections, but in the meantime he will lose the leadership of Europe. In Europe there is a strong nucleus and Italy has always contributed. I never thought that Italy was the engine of Europe, but she has always been decisive.” When asked what advice he would give to the prime minister in the EU, Prodi replied: “Madam, make up your mind.”

Prodi also spoke to the reporters about Atreju: “They said that I had been to Atreju. I searched in my archives and I had never been there. Maybe once going there made sense but today it has become a closed discussion, with a fake debate When you have Musk and Vox as interlocutors it means that you live in a different world. Then since they had the good sense not to invite me, I didn't have the problem.”

Was Elly Schlein right to refuse the invitation? They accused her of not wanting confrontation… “I'm not in Elly's shoes but I think she made the same reflection as me. What are you doing there? The place of debate that is Parliament no longer exists. Go and do the comparison in the prisons of Castel Sant'Angelo? It is done in Parliament and then we also do it in another place”.

And to reporters who asked him whether Elly Schlein could be the federator of the centre-left, Prodi replied: “Every moment has its federator and I believe that she could very well be one. The problem is to become federated.”