The sweet smell of victory had been missing for a year, when in Barcelona in Race 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi climbed to the top step of the podium. Today the driver from Santarcangelo di Romagna returned to taste success, imposing himself in an incredible Race 1 in Aragon. Motorland was the scene of his first success in Superbike, in 2020 when he gave the first success to the very private Goeleven team. Today, three years later, he leads the Aruba team to success on the day of Alvaro Bautista’s disaster.

The reigning world champion, dominant in the early stages of Race 1, slipped at the corkscrew when he was in the lead and left the green light to his two pursuers, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea. The Spaniard returns to the track, but the opportunity is too good for the Turk, who aims to close the gap in the championship. The Yamaha rider engages in a duel with the Kawasaki rider, but both are unable to deal with Rinaldi.

The fight between the two favors the Romagna rider, who catches up with them to take the lead and win again, mocking a second and dissatisfied Toprak Razgatlioglu. Despite the podium, the Yamaha rider was in difficulty on the Aragon track and finished ahead of Jonathan Rea, who took the checkered flag in third position.

Fourth place for Andrea Locatelli, who remains at the foot of the podium, almost six seconds behind the winner and the group of top three. The Yamaha rider from Bergamo precedes an excellent Danilo Petrucci, who is fifth and best of the independents. The Barni team driver put in a decidedly solid performance, having started from the back and fifth after a great comeback. Petrux mocks Philipp Oettl in the final depriving the Goeleven standard bearer of the award of best independent.

Remy Gardner is seventh ahead of Garrett Gerloff, eighth and fastest of the BMW drivers. Axel Bassani and Iker Lecuona close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively. The Motocorsa team rider is in difficulty this weekend but grabs the top 10 ahead of the Honda Spaniard, making a comeback after serving two Long Lap Penalties. Scott Redding is 11th ahead of Xavi Vierge, while Michael van der Mark is 13th in the other factory BMW. Lorenzo Baldassarri is 17th while Gabriele Ruiu is 21st.