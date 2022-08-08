It was an open secret, Real Murcia incorporates a new piece for its exciting squad. This is the Catalan midfielder Sergio Aguza, who left CE Sabadell a few days ago, where he played in the First Federation last year.

His arrival causes an overbooking in the center of the field, which puts captain Armando Ortiz in the starting box to leave the pepper entity. Aguza will bring leadership, experience and mettle to the Mario Simón team’s game creation.

At 29 years old, Aguza has played more than 160 games in the Second Division between Real Madrid Castilla, Alcorcón, Ponferradina, Córdoba, FC Cartagena and Almería. In this way, he comes to give stripes and experience to an area of ​​​​the field that already has, today, Pablo Ganet, Armando Ortiz, Julio Gracia and Ale Galindo. The youth squad from Girona, with a U23 card, Álex Sala, could be incorporated.

In his last campaign, at Sabadell, he played a total of 30 games, scoring two goals and providing an assist. It would be premature for him to have minutes in next Wednesday’s match against Alcorcón (7:00 pm), but he will be available for the weekend’s match against Al-Wehda.