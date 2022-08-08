Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

A great success achieved by the artist Rahma Riad in her public concert at the Carthage International Festival in its 56th session. She moved in front of her Tunisian audience on the ancient stage and presented a group of her most important songs amid an unparalleled interaction, including her famous song “The Planet”, which everyone cheered her words until the end.

Rahma spoke of her happiness to stand on the stage of the ancient Carthage Festival, and the great interaction of the audience, as she became an Iraqi star with great popularity throughout the Arab world, after the success of her concerts in Kuwait, Tunisia and Dubai.

During her stay in Tunisia, Rahma Riad conducted a group of radio and television media interviews, and met with the press at a press conference in which she spoke about her new work and projects, where she announced that she would release a new album next November. She revealed that she will sing for the first time in English during her participation in the World Cup ceremony in the State of Qatar.

Rahma expressed her happiness with the success of her last single, “Ascend to the Camera”, which reached more than 12 million views on “YouTube” in a few days, and garnered great interaction on social networking sites.