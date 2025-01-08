The Brazilian Vinícius has received a two-match ban after being sent off against Valencia on January 2 for an attack. To avoid punishment, Real Madrid claims that its player had received “serious racist insults” during the meeting at Mestallasome statements that the club wants to deny.

The referee of the match, Soto Grado, He did not include those alleged insults in the match minuteswhich is why the white team wants to appeal that sanction.

However, after Valencia’s Copa del Rey match against Eldense, footballer Sergi Canós stated: “If there were racist chants, I didn’t hear them, no one on my team heard them. If there were, it’s regrettable. But If there were not and they say there were, it is also regrettable. Let us see first if it is true or not and from there we will comment.”

Regarding the Brazilian striker’s two-match ban for attacking Dimitrievski, The Valencia footballer assured that he has no “comments” about it.

Vinícius was sent off, according to Soto Grado’s arbitration report, for “deliberately hitting an opponent on the head, when the ball is not in play, using force that is not insignificant. “Once expelled, said player had to be restrained by club members and taken to the locker room while his protests continued.”