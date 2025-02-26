Myopia is a defect of light refraction that enters the eye. The light approach is not carried out directly on the retina but in front of it, which results in blurring the objects that are far away while the same does not happen with those who are close. Myopia is one of the most common vision problems worldwide and affects both sexes of all ages. It can be corrected with glasses, contact lenses and refractive surgery.

Causes of myopia

Hereditary or defects in the cornea or crystalline curvature

The children of parents with myopia are considered to be more likely to develop this vision defect. In addition, it is noted that a defect in the curvature of the cornea or the lens, the elements of the eye in charge of refracting (divert) the rays of light on the retina and that they must have a perfectly smooth curvature, do not have a soft and uniform curvature in those affected by myopia. Not having the right curvature, when the eyeball is longer than normal or the cornea curve is too pronounced, the light focuses in front of the retina producing blurred images of remote objects.

During the last decades, the appearance of myopia is related to the fact of spending little time outdoo screens, read for hours, hold the reading material very close to the eyes …).

Myopia can have several classifications but it is usually differentiated in:

– Simple myopia: when the graduation does not exceed 6 diopters and evolves to the age of 24.

– Magna, progressive or pathological myopia: when the graduation exceeds 6 diopters and can worsen with age. You can present complications such as retinal detachment, myopian maculopathy or glaucoma.

Myopia symptoms

Blurred vision

The need to strengthen the eyelids to try to focus better to see from afar is usually the first symptom that it is necessary to visit the ophthalmologist. Other symptoms are:

– Blurred vision of remote objects.

– Headaches due to ocular fatigue.

– Poor night vision.

– Need to sit closer to the TV.

– Flash excessively.

– Rub your eyes frequently.

Myopia diagnosis

Ophthalmological examination

It is necessary to perform an ophthalmological examination with distant and regular visual acuity tests. Every two years in those who have no visual acuity problems since the school stage begins and, at least, every year in those who already have visual problems.

To confirm the diagnosis of myopia the oculist will read the patient:

– Jaeger’s optometric table (the short -distance reading table).

– Snellen’s optometric table (the distant reading table).

It will also measure the voltage or ocular pressure, examine the front structure the eyes and muscles that move the eye, will take an examination of the retina and another refraction to determine the diopters. You can also perform a test to discard or confirm daltonism.

It is a reason for an emergency visit if vision of small particles that seem to float in the visual field, flashes of light in one or both eyes or a shadow similar to a curtain in the visual field is detected.

Myopia treatment and medication

Glasses, contact lenses

The prescription of glasses with divergent lenses or contact lenses whose graduation is adapted to the diopters that the specialist has measured is the solution that helps the patient to achieve a more clear image of the distance vision when changing the focus of the image of the image of light directly on the retina.

If there is a stabilization of myopia, the specialist can consider performing refractory surgery such as:

– The in situ keratomileusis assisted with laser (lasik) in which the internal layers of the cornea are removed to flatten it.

– Laser -assisted subepithelial keratectomy (LASEK) in which a new shape is given to the external layers of the cornea to flatten the curvature.

– The photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) eliminates the epithelium, the corneal external protection layer, which then grows naturally and with the laser a new shape is given to the cornea.

It is important to know the side effects of the different surgical techniques and the postoperative measures, which have to be followed very strictly, since they are non -reversible methods.

Myopia prevention

Take time outdoors

Avoid spending many hours reading or with screens (with the computer, watching the TV, playing with screens or with the smartphone) and trying to spend time outdoors directing the look at the distance helps fight visual fatigue. A healthy and balanced diet is also recommended in:

– Vitamin A and rodopsin, a pigment that helps us see in situations with little light. Carrots are sources of vitamin A and rodopsin

– Vitamin E such as almonds, peanuts, pine nuts, sunflower pipes and orejones.

– Lutein, nutrient found in hills, spinach and grelos.