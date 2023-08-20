Al-Hilal announced, through its official account on the “X” website (formerly Twitter), the inclusion of the Serbian striker, by broadcasting a video introduction to the player.

And he published pictures of the player in the blue shirt, accompanying them with the comment, “Mitrovic is a crescent until 2026” and “Mitrovic is coming to the big Asian.”

Al-Hilal reported that the signing took place in the French capital, Paris.

And Fulham’s Portuguese coach, Marco Silva, had previously stated, after his team lost in the English Premier League at home to Brentford on Saturday, 0-3, that Mitrovic would leave the West London club.

According to press reports, Al-Hilal club agreed to pay $ 58 million to obtain the services of the 28-year-old player.

Silva told reporters, “He is on his way to leave the club. I received information from the club after the match.”

“Both clubs have reached an agreement and now this is the moment when Mitrovic will end in our club,” he added.

The Serbian striker will join many prominent stars in Al Hilal, led by the Brazilian Neymar, Senegalese Khalido Coulibaly, Serbian Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Portuguese Robin Neves and the other Brazilian Malcolm.

Mitrović’s achievements