Fiorentina dominated Genoa from the start at the Marassi tonight. Rossoblù who immediately understood that the size of the opponents has changed and we need to review a lot. The coach of the Ligurians, Alberto Gilardino thus judges the performance of his team to the microphones of Dazn: “Tonight they touched what Serie A is and we knew it on the eve since we were facing one of the top eight teams in the championship who put more quality and physical strength. The start was difficult and we created little over the 90′ ​​to put Fiorentina in difficulty. Instead, the Tuscans created several problems for us but it takes some time for us, who are also waiting for the various new signings that they are quality and can make the difference like Messias and Malinovsky. But we have to do better and have a different attitude. I’m sorry because there was great enthusiasm in the stadium and I thank the fans for the support they gave us. The will is to grow and it can be done even through defeats”