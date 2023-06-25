IAccording to media reports, tens of thousands of people demonstrated again against violence in Serbia. In Belgrade it was the eighth protest in a row, and people took to the streets in at least eight other cities on Saturday. The demonstrations were triggered by two killing sprees in May, in which 18 people were killed. Citizens’ anger at the protests continued to be directed at President Aleksandar Vucic, the government and the tabloid media it controls, which critics say incites hatred and glorifies violence.

In Belgrade, the demonstrators temporarily blocked the city highway. Other demonstrations took place in the major cities of Novi Sad, Nis and Kragujevac, and in the smaller towns of Kraljevo, Subotica, Vranje, Sabac and Leskovac. Left-wing and liberal opposition parties and civil movements had called for the rally.

They were never friends, but now the old dispute between Serbia and the seceded province of Kosovo is escalating again. Entrepreneurs are concerned.

The two unconnected, but temporally close, rampages have deeply shaken Serbian society: A 13-year-old shot nine classmates and a security guard in a Belgrade school in early May. A day later, a 21-year-old shot people in a village near Belgrade, killing eight of them.