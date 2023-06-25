A woman has died and 10 more people have been intoxicated this Saturday in the Madrid municipality of Torrelodones in a fire registered in a public residence for people with disabilities, according to the latest assessment of the event offered at eleven o’clock at night by an Emergency spokesperson. Community of Madrid 112. The deceased was about 40 years old and was an inmate at the center while, of the 10 intoxicated, five are inmates and the other five are center workers. Two of the poisoned have had to be transferred to the hospital to control their evolution, although their condition is not serious. At the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Around seven in the evening, Summa 112 received notice that a fire had broken out in the San Francisco de Asís Family House – Franciscan Brothers of the White Cross, a residence for people with intellectual disabilities in the process of premature aging. The flames were coming out of the second floor of the building and have caused very dense smoke.

At the place, number 11 Jazmines street, within the Arroyo de Trofas urbanization, four firefighters have initially gone, who have had to rescue four affected, while the rest have been able to leave on their own feet. . The health services have tried to save the woman’s life, but she had inhaled too many toxic gases and died of poisoning.

At 9:15 p.m., firefighters have managed to completely extinguish the fire. A total of 13 crews have participated in the extinction work. The inmates will be rehoused in three AMAS (Madrid Social Care Agency) residences in Las Rozas, Colmenar Viejo and Villaviciosa de Odón.

The Ministry of Social Affairs will also offer the relatives of the residents to go home with them if they wish. The regional government has asked the available personnel to accompany the inmates to their new destinations. The center has capacity for 90 inmates, although the Ministry cannot specify at this time if all the places were occupied. The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigations into how the fire could have originated.

This fire is added to another that occurred this afternoon in the Madrid region, in a recycling plant, in this case without deaths or injuries. The ship is located in the municipality of Loeches and had remains of wood. When burning, the flames have moved to the adjoining building. In this operation, 10 firefighters have worked, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the ships in the area.

