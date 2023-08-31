On May 3 and 4, at a school in Belgrade and in Mladenovac (fifty kilometers southwest of the Serbian capital), two mass shootings left a total of 17 dead. Shocked by the massacre, citizens protested in the streets against the violence. 39% of Serbians own a firearm, the highest rate in Europe.

Beyond the shock caused by these murders, the events revealed the violence that the country is experiencing.

In Serbia, 39% of citizens have a firearm, this is the highest rate in Europe and second only to the United States and Yemen. After the murders, thousands of people took to the streets to protest and put the carrying of weapons at the center of the debate.

President Aleksandar Vučić tried to quell discontent by promising a full-scale plan to disarm the population. In May, a large rally was organized in Belgrade to promote a nationwide weapons collection operation.

However, the issue divides the population, especially urban and rural Serbia…



