The tragedy

Eight students and a security guard were killed today in a Belgrade school after a 14-year-old boy opened fire with a pistol, police officials in the Serbian capital reported. According to available information, the officers were notified of the ’emergency around 8.40, local time. According to the police, who also released a statement, the fourteen year old was stopped in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school. The boy allegedly opened fire on the victims using a gun belonging to his father.



01:58