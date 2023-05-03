The 2024 12h of Bathurst will open the Intercontinental GT Challenge season in mid-February, so a little later than usual.

The appointment on the legendary Mount Panorama track is set for the weekend of February 16-18, after the SRO Motorsports Group – organizer of the series – reasoned with the local authorities on the best choices to adopt in order to have more starters at the start.

Bathurst has always been entered at the beginning of the same month, just one week away from the 24h of Daytona IMSA, which is why with the great travel difficulties and so on experienced in the last two years, the event was not taken into account consideration by various pilots and constructors as was the case in the past.

The idea is therefore to get back a grid full of important names who can restore prestige to the race and reinvigorate the environment, which is always very interested in following what happens on the ups and downs of the Australian track, where in 2023 Valentino Rossi raced with the BMW of Team WRT for the first time.

#777 The Bend Motorsport Park Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Christopher Mies, Ricardo Feller, Yasser Shahin Photo by: Edge Photographs

“The new date has been the subject of extensive consultations, all aimed at further growing the race as one of the most important GT endurance races in the world. It is a move of only two weeks, which however creates several advantages for our competitors Australian and overseas,” said Event Director Shane Rudzis.

“The two-week shift allows us to break away from the start of the US season at the 24 Hours of Daytona and encourage the participation of these teams, and will also allow the Australian teams to better prepare during the Christmas / New Year period, while for those Europeans to better manage transport and travel logistics at the end of the current season”.

“The race will remain the start of the Australian calendar and will launch the 2024 season with a bang. Our thanks go to our partners at Destination New South Wales, Bathurst Regional Council, SRO Group and all our partners for their support as we continue to grow endurance in Australia for the future.”

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Stéphane Ratel, head of SRO, added: “Racing in February is an intrinsic part of the identity of the 12 Hours, but it also allows manufacturers and international teams to travel to the Australian continent each year without impacting their other programmes.”

“Maintaining both elements has always been of paramount importance, but we are also aware of the congestion that exists today in the ‘pre-season’ schedule of GT and sportscar racing worldwide, as well as the demand from non-European countries, especially the Americans, to run on the iconic Mount Panorama”.

“Moving Bathurst by two weeks therefore makes perfect sense if we are to ensure that even more of the world’s best riders can prove themselves at the Australian track.”