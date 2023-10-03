Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 09:12
The increase in September is very modest, but it confirms the breaking of the downward trend in the unemployment data from last August, after the Region accumulated almost half a year of falling unemployment. Thus, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the Region registered 64 new unemployed people last month, which represents an increase of 0.08% compared to August. In total, in the Community there are 84,443 citizens on the unemployment lists. Compared to the same month in 2022, the figures improve those from a year ago since there are 8,866 fewer people unemployed, this is 9.5% less.
[Habrá ampliación]
