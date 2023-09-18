“Armies are the greatest supports of tyranny.”

Francisco Villa

Francisco Villa is credited with the phrase “There can be no dictator without his army“… to get me thinking, the General also said that if his mother had delayed her birth for 24 hours, he would have been a fortune teller. 155 years after he was born he begins to guess. The Army in Mexico has been taken by assault via contracts, concessions, new non-constitutional powers and nonsense. The Republic is in danger, democracy is languishing. June 2, 2024 is now or never. Whoever doesn’t want to see it, don’t see it, it will come anyway.

The man-president has had a lot of time to think about the country. His actions show what he is made of, he is not a peacemaker, he is spiteful and he spreads his phobias like manna to his followers.. There is a fear that shakes the dream for the “Free Mexico” that we have believed possible and that is determined to destroy.

There is no perfect democracy just as there are no perfect humans, there we were, in fits and starts if you want, we had the opportunity to improve institutions and try fair ways for economic and social growth. Politics, limited by functional organizations, had proven in this century the value of alternation.

September brings to me, angels and demons, I distinguish them among the crowd and the ideas that the summer incites.

“Everyone knows that we don’t get along” was the explanation of a man who doesn’t know about education, who doesn’t have republican principles and many endings.. Someone explain to me if it is the same one who talked about governing well, for me they changed it. Saying that to justify not inviting the judicial and legislative powers to a republican act is blowing up the order of a democratic country.. Simple and easy He is saying that his gut is more powerful than his position.. Sad public life Mexico in decline.

Does anyone doubt where it leads the country? With our complicit silence and our brief joy of pension days that announce the whole month, promises like mirrors. The exposed will, without reason for being. The supports are constitutionalthey do not depend on the will, much less on someone’s purse, The resources come from the public treasury, money from Mexicans. If you believe otherwise, I will have to say that delusion is contagious.

The dictatorship shows its ears, soon it will finish taking off its gloves and show its claws. So Do not say that you did not know, do not call yourself deceived by someone who raffles and sells an airplane and promotes resources in the budget to continue paying for it.… Do not say that you do not know that 122 billion were taken from health to transfer them to the IMSS so that it can serve millions more people with the same infrastructure… and when insecurity reaches the door of your city and your house, do not justify and say that nothing happensbecause the man gets up early – like no president had done – to have his security board that does not ensure or resolve anything… There is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see. It is sad to see intelligence collapse and fools grow in a project that destroys Mexico, and it’s September, my September, our September. I want us to have reason to exist.

Postscript. – The young women who dream of being scientists are heading to Brazil, success for them. Patronato Pro Educación and City Council did the right thing.

Postscript 2. – Don’t get tired Ferreiro! Don’t stop UAS!

Postscript 3. – Please let’s not live as if nothing happened.

