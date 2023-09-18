Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl, Sven Hauberg

Two years ago, Taiwan protested at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva against its exclusion from UN work. © Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

China prevents Taiwan from participating in the United Nations. Resistance to this is growing – also in the West.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is traveling, as is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and of course US President Joe Biden: Around 140 heads of state and government are expected in New York when this year’s UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday. However, it is not there Tsai Ing-wen, the President of Taiwan. She is not invited and is not even allowed to enter the UN building. Because Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations. Many in the democratically governed island republic, which China considers to be part of its own territory, believe it is an injustice.

Taipei repeatedly advertises for participation in the UN General Assembly or the sub-organizations of the United Nations. It is a question of fairness to Taiwan’s 23.5 million citizens “to give them their rightful place in this international organization so that all countries work together for the global good,” said a recent statement from the unofficial Taiwanese embassy in Spain. Taiwan be a responsible member of the international community, working with like-minded countries to achieve peace and stability in its region.

But the chances of Taiwan and the UN moving closer together remain slim. Because the People’s Republic China successfully blocks any revaluation of Taiwan. Beijing always finds enough states to vote with China against Taipei; States that need China, for example, for infrastructure investments or that reject the Western-dominated world order. The blockade also applies to the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN sub-organizations. And Beijing also denies the Taiwanese observer status. From the perspective of the People’s Republic, Taiwan is a breakaway province and can therefore only be treated like a provincial government.

UN Deputy Secretary-General criticizes exclusion of Taiwan

Surprisingly, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed criticized Taiwan’s exclusion on Friday. “Every person is important, whether he or she is from Taiwan or not. And I think it’s really important that member states find a solution,” Mohammed told reporters. Beijing’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun immediately rejected these words: “Taiwan’s so-called participation in the UN is a completely false narrative,” he emphasized. There is “only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

The situation is deadlocked. The more China puts pressure on Taiwan with increasingly large military maneuvers, the more urgent cooperation with the UN becomes from the democratically governed island republic’s perspective. “We have all read the UN Charter. It says that the UN’s job is to prevent war,” Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in a recent interview IPPEN.MEDIA. “But we see how China is threatening Taiwan – and the UN is not acting. There’s something wrong with this organization. They even accept China’s interpretation that Taiwan is part of China.”

Until 1971, the situation was exactly the opposite: it was not the People’s Republic of China that was represented in the United Nations, but rather the Republic of China on Taiwan. Both sides claimed to represent all of China. But then came a turning point in the West’s China policy. More and more states decided to diplomatically recognize Mao Zedong’s communist People’s Republic. Taiwan was then a military dictatorship and not the thriving democracy it is today. Taiwan lost its seat at the United Nations in 1971 when it switched to Beijing.

China and Taiwan: Dispute over the crucial UN resolution

This step was sealed with UN Resolution 2758. The UN General Assembly, as the text states, “decides to restore all the rights of the People’s Republic of China and to establish the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representatives of China in the United Nations to recognize”. At the same time, representatives of Taiwan’s military ruler Chiang Kai-shek will be removed “from the place they unjustly occupy in the United Nations and all its organizations.” Beijing today interprets the resolution to mean that only China has the right to a seat in the UN; Taiwanese government officials, however, point out that the resolution makes no mention of the status of Taiwan. “This resolution states that China is represented by the People’s Republic of China. And that was it. It says nothing about Taiwan,” said Foreign Minister Wu.

“The People’s Republic of China is waging a campaign to reinterpret UN Resolution 2758 as based on the one-China principle – spreading the fallacy that UN member states have concluded through the resolution that Taiwan is one “I am part of the People’s Republic of China,” asked Bonnie Glaser and Jessica Drun in a study for the German Marshall Fund of the United States firmly.

Taiwan isn’t even in the World Health Organization

“Last September, China declared at the United Nations that Taiwan is an internal affair of China and that no other country has the right to interfere,” says Joseph Wu. “This means China has the right to use force against Taiwan. This is how broadly China interprets this resolution.”

The example of the World Health Organization shows what it means when Taiwan is excluded. Taiwan has been seeking proximity to the WHO for years, The government in Taipei receives support from countries such as Germany and the USA. So far, however, in vain. “We have the same right to good health as everyone else. Excluding us is simply not right,” criticizes Joseph Wu. And it reminds us of the year 2003, when Taiwan, like China, was hit by the Sars pandemic. “We asked the WHO to send us experts to help us. Only when entire hospitals were completely overcrowded did they send us four experts. However, they were given strict instructions not to have any contact with our health authorities.”

When the pandemic ended, Taiwan had one of the highest Sars mortality rates in the world – more than one in five patients were dead.