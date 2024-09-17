Imagine looking up at the sky on a cool September night. There is something magical in the air, a feeling that invites you to pause for a moment, to contemplate the mystery of the universe above you. September 2024 It will be a special month, a sort of celestial show in which the moon, Saturn and Neptune will be the absolute protagonists. Isn’t it fascinating to think that, right above us, such extraordinary events are being prepared?

The Moon, Queen of the September Sky

After the spectacular supermoon in August, the moon has not finished surprising us. The September sky will see it at the center of attention thanks to a partial eclipse visible also from Italy. This event will be a special farewell to summer, which will give way to autumn on September 22, with the equinox scheduled for 2:44 p.m. And you, are you ready to say goodbye to summer with a look at the sky?

Although the partial eclipse will not be very large – it is said to have a magnitude of just 0.08% – it is still worth mentioning. The partial phase will begin shortly before dawn, at 4:12, reaching its peak at 4:44 and concluding at 5:15. Sure, it will not be the most comfortable event to observe, but how often do you get to witness an eclipse, even a modest one? It is definitely worth setting the alarm.

Saturn and Neptune: Two Giants of the Solar System in Opposition

September will not only be the month of the moon. Saturn And Neptunein fact, are preparing to put on a show, both being in opposition. But what does this mean exactly? When a planet is in opposition, it is at the point in its orbit closest to the Earth and diametrically opposite to the Sun. This makes them particularly visible And bright.

Saturn’s opposition is expected on the 8th Septemberwhen the planet will be about 1,295,233 kilometers from the Earth. Although Saturn is visible to the naked eye, with a telescope you can better appreciate its famous rings, which at this time of year appear very thin, almost edge-on.

And Neptune? The most distant planet in the solar system will be in opposition on September 20, at a whopping 4,322,337 kilometers from Earth. In this case, you will need a telescope to observe it, but the result will undoubtedly be fascinating. Have you ever asked what it would be like to observe a planet so far from us? September is the right month to find out.

A Night Dedicated to the Moon: The International Observe the Moon Night

September is also the month of International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN), a global event that invites everyone to observe the moon. In Italy, the Unione Astrofili Italiani (UAI) encourages local associations to organize events dedicated to the night of the moon. Although the official date is Saturday, September 14, NASA allows the organization of initiatives between September 6 and 24.

Imagine how exciting it would be to take part in one of these events, perhaps with a telescope or even just binoculars, to observe the moon in all its splendor. It is not only an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of our satellite, but also to share this passion with other people, exchanging impressions and discovering new details. Have you ever participated in a moon gazing night? This could be the perfect time to do so.

The Return of the Autumn Constellations

September doesn’t just bring eclipses and oppositions. As autumn approaches, some of the most fascinating constellations in the night sky become visible again. Looking to the northeast, you will be able to see Pegasus and, immediately after, the constellation of Andromeda. With simple binoculars, you might even be able to see the eponymous galaxythe closest to our Milky Way.

Further north, you’ll find Perseus, with its distinctive upside-down Y shape, and Cassiopeia, with its unmistakable W, close to the less conspicuous constellation of Cepheus. The beauty of these constellations is not only in their shape, but also in the stories and myths that surround them. Have you ever wondered what legends lie behind the stars? September might be the right month to find out.

The September sky is ready to offer us unique shows, and it would be a shame not to take advantage of it. Whether you are an astronomy enthusiast or simply curious, take a few minutes to look up and be amazed by the beauty of the universe. No need Very: a binocularsa telescopeor even just yours eyes and a little bit of patience.

And you, are you ready to discover what the September sky has in store for you? Don’t miss the chance to experience unforgettable moments under the stars.