“Innovation is part of the present, not even of the future. This watchword must be embraced with conviction in the balance between rights: the right to innovate, the right to be well and the right to protect personal data”. These are the words of Guido Scorza, Board of Guarantor for the protection of personal data, in his speech today in Bologna at the conference on digitalization in healthcare ‘Connected Care’, organized by the National Federation of Nursing Professions (Fnopi).

“Privacy is a guarantee of the dignity of the person and there is no health without the dignity of the person – Scorza underlined – which is why that balance, that balance between the right to health and the right to data protection is essential. We must be able to be transparent and guarantee the most sacred of all rights, that of not having to choose between well-being and one’s dignity, one’s privacy”.