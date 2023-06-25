There is a little less than a month to go before the official end of the school year 2022-2023 of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), which means that in a few weeks millions of primary, secondary and high school students will go on summer vacation.

However, recently the project of school calendar for the 2023-2024 cycle of the Secretary of Public Education, so we will tell you right away when the classes will start.

As we mentioned before, there is less than a month left until the current school year officially ends and, with it, the longest vacation period of the basic education students throughout the Mexican Republic.

At this point it will be necessary to remember that it was a few months ago when the educational authorities decided to modify the calendar of school activities for preschool, primary and secondary students.

Thus, instead of going on vacation on July 26, as was originally established in the SEP school calendar published last year; Now the basic education students will leave on July 19, that is, a week before, due to the Intensive Continuing Training Workshop.

Now, a few weeks after the school year ended, the Ministry of Public Education released the calendar proposal for the 2023-2024 school year, which highlights that preschool, primary, and secondary students they would be starting classes, after the summer holidays of this 2023, on August 28 of the current year.

For its part, the calendar contemplates 8 days of suspension of work, which correspond to November 2 and 20, December 25, January 1, February 5, March 18, as well as December 1 and 15. May.

Regarding the vacation periods for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the SEP calendar project, they will cover the following: from December 18, 2023 to January 5, 2024, as well as the days for Holy Week that includes from March 25 to April 5 of the following year. Finally, the summer vacation of 2024 would be starting on July 17 of the next year, when classes ended on July 16.

Finally, it must be made clear that the dates previously stated in relation to the SEP calendar for the 2023-2024 school year are still attemptssince this schedule has not been made official.