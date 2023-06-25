Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the final of the League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.
Millionaires and Nacional play everything in El Campín. It is the last chapter of the grand finale.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires and Atlético Nacional face each other this Saturday, for the second leg of the final of the League, at El Campín. The Bogotá team and the Antioquia team arrive thirsty for victory, after the goalless draw in the first leg.
On the Millionaires’ side, the illusion is to obtain star number 16 and the first League title in the era of Alberto Gamero.
On the Nacional flank, the idea is to reaffirm the label of the most winning team in Colombia.
Follow LIVE the final between Millionaires and Nacional of the BetPlay League.
(You can read: Millionaires or Nacional? The champion of the final, according to ChatGPT and the ‘big data’).
Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: the grand final of the BetPlay League
The lineup of Millionaires is official
Montero, in the arc. Wow, in half.
The changes of Millionaires
Alberto Gamero once again puts the two players who were in the Colombian National Team, Álvaro Montero and Óscar Cortés, in the headline. He keeps Steven Vega as the starter in place of Larry Vasquez. Juan Moreno and Jader Valencia leave.
Nacional confirms its lineup
There is only one change in the roster (Tomás Ángel for Edier Ocampo, but this change makes the team different: Yerson Candelo goes from being a winger to a winger.
The final lineups
Millionaires: Huntsman; Perlaza, Llinás, Arias, Bertel; Vega, Giraldo; Cortés, Silva, Cataño, Leonardo Castro.
National: Wednesday: Candelo, Aguirre, Zapata, Banguero; Palacio, Gomez; Angel, Pabon, Deossa, Jefferson Duque.
Nacional is already in El Campín
Now with much fewer people around the stadium, the greens arrive to play the second game of the final.
Millionaires arrive at El Campín
In the midst of a flood of fans, the bus that transports the Millonarios players arrives at El Campín. They had to use the TransMilenio car.
Fans of Millionaires before the final against Nacional
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
The fans enter El Campín
The fans begin to enter the campin at 4pm
Logistical recommendations for the Grand Final. 🏟️🔵⚽️☑️
⏱️ Doors open at 4 pm
▶️ Admission allowed for children over 5 years of age in Occidental and Oriental
▶️ In South and North Side only over 14 years old
Let’s go Millionaires! 💙🔝 pic.twitter.com/o1jj9vggps
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 24, 2023
