Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the final of the League

June 25, 2023
in Sports
Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the final of the League

Entire families arrived at the hotel where Millonarios was stayingHundreds of fans accompanied the ambassador team on the eve of the match against Nacional.

Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

Millionaires and Nacional play everything in El Campín. It is the last chapter of the grand finale.

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional face each other this Saturday, for the second leg of the final of the League, at El Campín. The Bogotá team and the Antioquia team arrive thirsty for victory, after the goalless draw in the first leg.

On the Millionaires’ side, the illusion is to obtain star number 16 and the first League title in the era of Alberto Gamero.

On the Nacional flank, the idea is to reaffirm the label of the most winning team in Colombia.

Follow LIVE the final between Millionaires and Nacional of the BetPlay League.

Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: the grand final of the BetPlay League

Andrés Llinás and Jefferson Duque.

Photo:

Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

The lineup of Millionaires is official

Montero, in the arc. Wow, in half.

The changes of Millionaires

Alberto Gamero once again puts the two players who were in the Colombian National Team, Álvaro Montero and Óscar Cortés, in the headline. He keeps Steven Vega as the starter in place of Larry Vasquez. Juan Moreno and Jader Valencia leave.

Nacional confirms its lineup

There is only one change in the roster (Tomás Ángel for Edier Ocampo, but this change makes the team different: Yerson Candelo goes from being a winger to a winger.

The final lineups

Millionaires: Huntsman; Perlaza, Llinás, Arias, Bertel; Vega, Giraldo; Cortés, Silva, Cataño, Leonardo Castro.

National: Wednesday: Candelo, Aguirre, Zapata, Banguero; Palacio, Gomez; Angel, Pabon, Deossa, Jefferson Duque.

Nacional is already in El Campín

Now with much fewer people around the stadium, the greens arrive to play the second game of the final.

Millionaires arrive at El Campín

In the midst of a flood of fans, the bus that transports the Millonarios players arrives at El Campín. They had to use the TransMilenio car.

The fans enter El Campín

The fans begin to enter the campin at 4pm

