Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the final of the League

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional face each other this Saturday, for the second leg of the final of the League, at El Campín. The Bogotá team and the Antioquia team arrive thirsty for victory, after the goalless draw in the first leg.

On the Millionaires’ side, the illusion is to obtain star number 16 and the first League title in the era of Alberto Gamero.

On the Nacional flank, the idea is to reaffirm the label of the most winning team in Colombia.

Follow LIVE the final between Millionaires and Nacional of the BetPlay League.

(You can read: Millionaires or Nacional? The champion of the final, according to ChatGPT and the ‘big data’).

Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: the grand final of the BetPlay League

Andrés Llinás and Jefferson Duque. Photo: Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

The lineup of Millionaires is official Montero, in the arc. Wow, in half. 6:30 pm The changes of Millionaires Alberto Gamero once again puts the two players who were in the Colombian National Team, Álvaro Montero and Óscar Cortés, in the headline. He keeps Steven Vega as the starter in place of Larry Vasquez. Juan Moreno and Jader Valencia leave. 6:05 p.m. Nacional confirms its lineup There is only one change in the roster (Tomás Ángel for Edier Ocampo, but this change makes the team different: Yerson Candelo goes from being a winger to a winger. 5:45 p.m. The final lineups Millionaires: Huntsman; Perlaza, Llinás, Arias, Bertel; Vega, Giraldo; Cortés, Silva, Cataño, Leonardo Castro.



National: Wednesday: Candelo, Aguirre, Zapata, Banguero; Palacio, Gomez; Angel, Pabon, Deossa, Jefferson Duque. 5:40 p.m. Nacional is already in El Campín Now with much fewer people around the stadium, the greens arrive to play the second game of the final. 5:06 p.m. Millionaires arrive at El Campín In the midst of a flood of fans, the bus that transports the Millonarios players arrives at El Campín. They had to use the TransMilenio car. Millionaires vs. National, Colombian soccer final Millionaires vs. National, Colombian soccer final. Fan atmosphere around El Campín See also MotoGP | Bagnaia ninth but smiles: "The feeling of 2021 found again" 4:4 Fans of Millionaires before the final against Nacional Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME The fans enter El Campín The fans begin to enter the campin at 4pm Logistical recommendations for the Grand Final. 🏟️🔵⚽️☑️ ⏱️ Doors open at 4 pm ▶️ Admission allowed for children over 5 years of age in Occidental and Oriental ▶️ In South and North Side only over 14 years old Let’s go Millionaires! 💙🔝 pic.twitter.com/o1jj9vggps – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 24, 2023

More news

SPORTS